Gov. Roy Cooper on fighting for abortion rights in North Carolina

In this conversation recorded for Washington Post Live on June 15, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) talks about his fierce opposition to the his state’s recently passed 12-week abortion ban, contending with the Republican supermajority in the state legislature, Donald Trump’s second indictment and why he thinks President Biden can “absolutely” win North Carolina in 2024.

Thursday, June 22, 2023
