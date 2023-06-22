In this conversation recorded for Washington Post Live on June 15, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) talks about his fierce opposition to the his state’s recently passed 12-week abortion ban, contending with the Republican supermajority in the state legislature, Donald Trump’s second indictment and why he thinks President Biden can “absolutely” win North Carolina in 2024.
In this Pride encore presentation of Capehart recorded for Washington Post Live on Feb. 22, Demetre Daskalakis, a career HIV specialist and advocate currently serving as the deputy coordinator for the White House National Mpox Response, discusses the search for an HIV vaccine, the role stigma plays in viruses propagating and whether eradicating HIV is possible in the near future.