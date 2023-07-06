In this conversation recorded for Washington Post Live on June 22, two-time Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter discusses her new book, “The Art of Ruth E. Carter: Costuming Black History and the Afrofuture, from Do the Right Thing to Black Panther,” dives deep on her creative process, and reflects on how her work has helped define Black style and culture.
In this conversation recorded for Washington Post Live on June 29, Rachel Levine, assistant secretary for Health at the Department of health and Human Services, discusses the interlocking issues that lead to disparate health outcomes in Black and Brown communities and gives her thoughts on the rash of anti-LGBTQI+ bills popping up around the country.