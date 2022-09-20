In this Washington Post Live conversation from Sept. 14, historian and best-selling author Ibram X. Kendi discusses his new children’s book, “Magnolia Flower,” what inspired him to adapt the writing of Zora Neale Hurston and why the latest push to ban books isn’t new.
In this Washington Post Live conversation from Sept. 14, historian and best-selling author Ibram X. Kendi discusses his new children’s book, “Magnolia Flower,” what inspired him to adapt the writing of Zora Neale Hurston and why the latest push to ban books isn’t new.
In this Washington Post Live conversation from July 7, actress Michaela Jaé Rodriguez discusses being the first out trans actress to win a Golden Globe, her historic role as Blanca Evangelista in the FX series “Pose,” and her current starring role alongside Maya Rudolph in the Apple TV Plus series “Loot.”