Jason Kander opens up about politics, PTSD, masculinity and ‘Invisible Storm’

In this Washington Post Live conversation from July 27, former Democratic rising star Jason Kander discusses his new memoir, “Invisible Storm: A Soldier’s Memoir of Politics and PTSD,” and opens up about his decision to leave politics, his take on what Sen. Josh Hawley calls masculinity, and the impact of his work helping veterans across the country.

Tuesday, August 16, 2022
