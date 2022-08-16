In this Washington Post Live conversation from July 27, former Democratic rising star Jason Kander discusses his new memoir, “Invisible Storm: A Soldier’s Memoir of Politics and PTSD,” and opens up about his decision to leave politics, his take on what Sen. Josh Hawley calls masculinity, and the impact of his work helping veterans across the country.
In this Washington Post Live conversation from Aug. 4, Quinton Lucas, the mayor of Kansas City, Mo., discusses his leadership role in the big Midwest city, his efforts to protect abortion in neighboring Kansas and how to reduce gun violence by keeping gun manufacturers accountable.