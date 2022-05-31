Facebook
Jeff Nussbaum on history’s ‘undelivered’ speeches

In this conversation recorded on May 27 for Washington Post Live, political speechwriter Jeff Nussbaum talks about the undelivered speeches that would have rewritten history from the likes of John Lewis, Richard Nixon and Hillary Clinton.

Tuesday, May 31, 2022
