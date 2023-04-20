Joan Biskupic on the rise of the Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority

In this conversation first recorded for Washington Post Live on April 17, CNN senior Supreme Court analyst Joan Biskupic discusses her new book, “Nine Black Robes: Inside the Supreme Court’s Drive to the Right and Its Historic Consequences,” which explores the rise of the court’s 6-3 conservative supermajority, the role of the Federalist Society in shaping it, and the complicated roles of Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Thursday, April 20, 2023
