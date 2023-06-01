In this Washington Post Live conversation, first recorded on May 24, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison talks about the third anniversary of George Floyd's murder, his role in holding former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin accountable, how Floyd’s death fits into a horrific pattern of violence in American life, and his new book, “Break The Wheel: Ending the Cycle of Police Violence.”
In this Washington Post Live conversation first recorded on May 24, Susan Rice, the only person to serve as both national security adviser and domestic policy adviser in the White House, talks about her decision to leave her role, how her work in national security helped her in domestic policy as well as her greatest accomplishments and regrets.