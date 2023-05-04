Kristina Ishmael on digital barriers to equitable education

In this conversation recorded for Washington Post Live on April 28, Kristina Ishmael, deputy director of the Education Department’s Office of Educational Technology, discusses the barriers to closing the digital divide, the importance of reliable internet access in providing equitable education and the obstacles to distributing financial assistance where it’s needed most.

Thursday, May 4, 2023
