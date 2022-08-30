In this Washington Post Live conversation from July 7, Waithe and Rajani discuss Hillman Grad, the production company Waithe founded in 2015 to serve as a pipeline for marginalized storytellers; the shows “Master of None” and “The Chi,” which put Waithe on the map; and what it takes to make Hollywood more equitable.
In this Washington Post Live conversation from July 7, Waithe and Rajani discuss Hillman Grad, the production company Waithe founded in 2015 to serve as a pipeline for marginalized storytellers; the shows “Master of None” and “The Chi,” which put Waithe on the map; and what it takes to make Hollywood more equitable.
In this Washington Post Live conversation from June 21, MSNBC anchor Katy Tur discusses her new memoir, “Rough Draft,” growing up with parents who pioneered “breaking news chopper reporting,” the impact of her father’s anger on her family, and her father's mid-50s transition from Bob to Zoey.