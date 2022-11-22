Facebook
Linda Thomas-Greenfield’s journey from the segregated South to the United Nations

In this conversation first recorded at the Global Women’s Summit on Nov. 15, Thomas-Greenfield discusses how her upbringing in the segregated South has affected her work as a diplomat and what it’s like being a Black women in a world dominated by White men.

Tuesday, November 22, 2022
