In this conversation first recorded at the Global Women’s Summit on Nov. 15, Thomas-Greenfield discusses how her upbringing in the segregated South has affected her work as a diplomat and what it’s like being a Black women in a world dominated by White men.
In this conversation first recorded at the Global Women’s Summit on Nov. 15, Thomas-Greenfield discusses how her upbringing in the segregated South has affected her work as a diplomat and what it’s like being a Black women in a world dominated by White men.
In this Washington Post Live conversation from Nov. 3, professor Matthew F. Delmont discusses his new book, “Half American: The Epic Story of African Americans Fighting World War II at Home and Abroad,” the important roles Black Americans played in every branch of the military, and the disrespect and violence they faced when returning home.