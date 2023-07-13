In this conversation recorded for Washington Post Live on July 12, Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives, discusses the company’s ongoing efforts around equity and justice as well as its response to the Supreme Court’s curtailing of affirmative action in higher education.
In this conversation recorded for Washington Post Live on July 12, Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives, discusses the company’s ongoing efforts around equity and justice as well as its response to the Supreme Court’s curtailing of affirmative action in higher education.
In this conversation recorded for Washington Post Live on June 22, two-time Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter discusses her new book, “The Art of Ruth E. Carter: Costuming Black History and the Afrofuture, from Do the Right Thing to Black Panther,” dives deep on her creative process, and reflects on how her work has helped define Black style and culture.