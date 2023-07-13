Lisa Jackson on Apple’s response to the Supreme Court’s affirmative action decision

In this conversation recorded for Washington Post Live on July 12, Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives, discusses the company’s ongoing efforts around equity and justice as well as its response to the Supreme Court’s curtailing of affirmative action in higher education.

Thursday, July 13, 2023
Loading...
Add to a podcast app
Lisa Jackson on Apple’s response to the Supreme Court’s affirmative action decision

In this conversation recorded for Washington Post Live on July 12, Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives, discusses the company’s ongoing efforts around equity and justice as well as its response to the Supreme Court’s curtailing of affirmative action in higher education.

Thursday, July 13, 2023
Loading...
Previous Episode

In this conversation recorded for Washington Post Live on June 22, two-time Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter discusses her new book, “The Art of Ruth E. Carter: Costuming Black History and the Afrofuture, from Do the Right Thing to Black Panther,” dives deep on her creative process, and reflects on how her work has helped define Black style and culture.

Thursday, July 6, 2023
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Stories of mixed race Americans grappling with questions about who they are, and what it means to be American today.
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.
End of carousel