Facebook
Twitter
MailSolid
Mariama Diallo and Zoe Renee on the horror of microaggressions in ‘Master’

In this conversation recorded on March 23 for Washington Post Live, director Mariama Diallo and actor Zoe Renee discuss the psychological horror thriller “Master.”

Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Loading...
Add to a podcast app
Mariama Diallo and Zoe Renee on the horror of microaggressions in ‘Master’

In this conversation recorded on March 23 for Washington Post Live, director Mariama Diallo and actor Zoe Renee discuss the psychological horror thriller “Master.”

Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Loading...
Previous Episode

Journalist Wil Haygood joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss his new book, “Colorization: One Hundred Years of Black Films in a White World.” This conversation was recorded on March 16 for Washington Post Live.

Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Stories of mixed race Americans grappling with questions about who they are, and what it means to be American today.
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.
End of carousel