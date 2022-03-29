In this conversation recorded on March 23 for Washington Post Live, director Mariama Diallo and actor Zoe Renee discuss the psychological horror thriller “Master.”
Journalist Wil Haygood joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss his new book, “Colorization: One Hundred Years of Black Films in a White World.” This conversation was recorded on March 16 for Washington Post Live.