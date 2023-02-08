In this conversation recorded for Washington Post Live on Feb. 8, former Newsweek editor Mark Whitaker discusses his new book, “Saying It Loud: 1966 – The Year Black Power Challenged the Civil Rights Movement,” how the year transformed the way in which Black Americans viewed their lives and lessons for activists organizing today.
In this conversation first recorded for Washington Post Live on Jan. 19, Maya Moore Irons and Jonathan Irons discuss their new book, “Love & Justice: A Story of Triumph on Two Different Courts,” their journey to get him released from prison after a wrongful conviction and their view on reforms to the criminal justice system.