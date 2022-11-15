In this Washington Post Live conversation from Nov. 3, professor Matthew F. Delmont discusses his new book, “Half American: The Epic Story of African Americans Fighting World War II at Home and Abroad,” the important roles Black Americans played in every branch of the military, and the disrespect and violence they faced when returning home.
In this Washington Post Live conversation from Nov. 3, professor Matthew F. Delmont discusses his new book, “Half American: The Epic Story of African Americans Fighting World War II at Home and Abroad,” the important roles Black Americans played in every branch of the military, and the disrespect and violence they faced when returning home.
In this Washington Post Live conversation from Oct. 24, veteran actor Wendell Pierce discusses his starring role in the latest rendition of Arthur Miller’s “Death of A Salesman,” and how having a Black family at the play’s center shines a whole new light on the classic drama.