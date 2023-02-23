In this conversation recorded for Washington Post Live on Feb. 15, Levar Stoney, the mayor of Richmond, talks about why he ordered his city to remove statues commemorating the Confederacy, the various efforts to whitewash American history in states across the country, and what guides him as a leader.
In this conversation recorded for Washington Post Live on Feb. 9, Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta examines the state of police accountability nationwide as well as how department culture can override policy and blunt the effectiveness of changes intended to improve community relations.