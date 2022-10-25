In this Washington Post Live conversation from Oct. 18, former D.C. police officer Michael Fanone discusses his new book, “Hold the Line: The Insurrection and One Cop’s Battle for America’s Soul,” recounts his firsthand experience defending the U.S. Capitol and explains why it’s so important to hold insurrectionists accountable for the violence of Jan. 6, 2021.
In this Washington Post Live conversation from Oct. 12, Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan discusses what’s at stake this midterm election cycle, what his fellow Democrats need to do to succeed in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Ohio, and his message to his Republican colleagues who’ve been silent in the face of attacks on our democracy.