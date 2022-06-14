Facebook
Twitter
MailSolid
Michael R. Jackson’s ‘big, Black and queer’ musical, ‘A Strange Loop’

In this conversation recorded on June 9 for Washington Post Live, writer Michael R. Jackson discusses his now-Tony Award-winning musical “A Strange Loop.”

Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Loading...
Add to a podcast app
Michael R. Jackson’s ‘big, Black and queer’ musical, ‘A Strange Loop’

In this conversation recorded on June 9 for Washington Post Live, writer Michael R. Jackson discusses his now-Tony Award-winning musical “A Strange Loop.”

Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Loading...
Previous Episode

In this interview recorded on June 6 for Washington Post Live, Eric Holder, the 82nd U.S. attorney general, joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss his book, “Our Unfinished March: The Violent Past and Imperiled Future of the Vote.”

Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Stories of mixed race Americans grappling with questions about who they are, and what it means to be American today.
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.
End of carousel