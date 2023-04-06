In this conversation first recorded for Washington Post Live on April 6, artist Mickalene Thomas discusses her work celebrating the beauty of Black women, her exhibitions around the world and the power of seeing Black people engaged in leisure and relaxation.
In this conversation recorded for Washington Post Live on March 27, renowned playwright Anna Deavere Smith and former education secretary and creator of Chicago CRED Arne Duncan discuss their new opera, “The Walkers,” which explores Chicago CRED’s engagement and collaboration with people throughout the city most at risk of gun violence.