Mickalene Thomas on Black women’s place in the western art canon

In this conversation first recorded for Washington Post Live on April 6, artist Mickalene Thomas discusses her work celebrating the beauty of Black women, her exhibitions around the world and the power of seeing Black people engaged in leisure and relaxation.

Thursday, April 6, 2023
Loading...
Add to a podcast app
Mickalene Thomas on Black women’s place in the western art canon

In this conversation first recorded for Washington Post Live on April 6, artist Mickalene Thomas discusses her work celebrating the beauty of Black women, her exhibitions around the world and the power of seeing Black people engaged in leisure and relaxation.

Thursday, April 6, 2023
Loading...
Previous Episode

In this conversation recorded for Washington Post Live on March 27, renowned playwright Anna Deavere Smith and former education secretary and creator of Chicago CRED Arne Duncan discuss their new opera, “The Walkers,” which explores Chicago CRED’s engagement and collaboration with people throughout the city most at risk of gun violence.

Thursday, March 30, 2023
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Stories of mixed race Americans grappling with questions about who they are, and what it means to be American today.
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.
End of carousel