In this conversation recorded for Washington Post Live on Feb. 9, Mitch Landrieu, the White House infrastructure implementation coordinator, discussed President Biden’s ambitious plans to bring manufacturing back to the United States, the new jobs the administration’s programs have already created and why racism in America “continues to be its Achilles’ heel.”
In this conversation recorded for Washington Post Live on Feb. 15, Levar Stoney, the mayor of Richmond, talks about why he ordered his city to remove statues commemorating the Confederacy, the various efforts to whitewash American history in states across the country, and what guides him as a leader.