In this conversation first recorded for Washington Post Live on April 27, Yale University professor Ned Blackhawk discusses his new book, “The Rediscovery of America: Natives Peoples and the Unmaking of U.S. History,” which explores the foundational role Native Americans have played in U.S. history, including in the formulation of our country’s Constitution, and how their presence and contributions are frequently overlooked, or worse, erased.
In this conversation first recorded for Washington Post Live on April 17, CNN senior Supreme Court analyst Joan Biskupic discusses her new book, “Nine Black Robes: Inside the Supreme Court’s Drive to the Right and Its Historic Consequences,” which explores the rise of the court’s 6-3 conservative supermajority, the role of the Federalist Society in shaping it, and the complicated roles of Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh.