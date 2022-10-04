In this conversation recorded for Washington Post Live on Sept. 29, NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg discusses her new memoir, “Dinners With Ruth,” about her decades-long friendship with Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and the Supreme Court’s upcoming term.
In this conversation recorded for Washington Post Live on Sept. 29, NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg discusses her new memoir, “Dinners With Ruth,” about her decades-long friendship with Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and the Supreme Court’s upcoming term.
In this Washington Post Live conversation from Sept. 26, author Steve Phillips discusses his new book, “How We Win the Civil War,” the state of American democracy and why he says a “race-conscious” lens is key to understanding the upcoming midterm elections.