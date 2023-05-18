Oscar Munoz’s ‘quintessentially American’ story - that started in Mexico

In this Washington Post Live conversation from May 10, Oscar Munoz, the executive chairman of United Airlines, talks about his new memoir, “Turnaround Time,” in which he reveals that he was undocumented when he first came to the United States and recounts his journey to the c-suite of one of the country’s top four airlines.

Thursday, May 18, 2023
