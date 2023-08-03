In this conversation recorded for Washington Post Live on Aug. 2, University of Florida professor of history Paul Ortiz discusses the state’s efforts to curtail the teaching of African American history, including new curriculum standards to teach how enslaved people benefited from skills gained during slavery.
In this conversation recorded for Washington Post Live on July 12, Washington Post opinion writer Christine Emba and Richard Reeves, president of the American Institute for Boys and Men, discuss Emba’s essay, “Men are lost. Here’s a map out of the wilderness,” how to address issues facing the modern American male and why the phrase “toxic masculinity” is a problem.