In this conversation recorded for Washington Post Live on Aug. 11, director Pete Berg talks about his new limited series, “Painkiller,” which details the efforts by the Sackler family to aggressively profit from OxyContin by expanding the availability and marketing of the prescription opioid.
In this conversation recorded for Washington Post Live on Aug. 11, director Pete Berg talks about his new limited series, “Painkiller,” which details the efforts by the Sackler family to aggressively profit from OxyContin by expanding the availability and marketing of the prescription opioid.
In this conversation recorded on July 19 for Washington Post Live, Alicia Roth Weigel, an activist profiled in “Every Body," a new documentary exploring the lives of intersex people who are born with a combination of male and female biological traits, joins The Post’s Jonathan Capehart for a conversation about the intersex community, gender identity and the state of LGBTQIA+ rights in the country.