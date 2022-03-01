As Black History Month comes to a close, Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio, who serves as chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, discusses her heroes, and the racism she and other Black women on Capitol Hill face. This conversation was recorded on Feb. 16 for "Washington Post Live."
Next month, Janai S. Nelson, who currently serves as the associate director counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, will succeed Sherrilyn Ifill as president of the legendary civil rights organization. This conversation was recorded Feb. 18 for Washington Post Live.