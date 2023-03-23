In this conversation recorded for Washington Post Live on March 23, Richard Parsons, former CEO of Time Warner, discusses his work as chair of Equity Alliance, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, accusations of “woke capitalism” and the actions taken by the federal government.
In this conversation recorded for Washington Post Live on March 23, Richard Parsons, former CEO of Time Warner, discusses his work as chair of Equity Alliance, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, accusations of “woke capitalism” and the actions taken by the federal government.
In this conversation recorded for Washington Post Live on March 16, Elizabeth Way and Elena Romero, co-curators of the “Fresh, Fly, and Fabulous” exhibition at the Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology, discuss hip-hop’s enduring influence of fashion, the history of high-fashion brands appropriating streetwear and what it really means to wear your “Sunday best.”