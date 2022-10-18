In this Washington Post Live conversation from Oct. 12, Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan discusses what’s at stake this midterm election cycle, what his fellow Democrats need to do to succeed in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Ohio, and his message to his Republican colleagues who’ve been silent in the face of attacks on our democracy.
In this Washington Post Live conversation from Oct. 12, Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan discusses what’s at stake this midterm election cycle, what his fellow Democrats need to do to succeed in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Ohio, and his message to his Republican colleagues who’ve been silent in the face of attacks on our democracy.
In this Washington Post Live conversation from Oct. 5, famed author and poet Nikki Giovanni discusses her new children’s book, “A Library,” explores the freedom books give our lives and explains why she’s against banning any book.