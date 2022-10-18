Facebook
Twitter
MailSolid
Sen. Gary Peters on what’s at stake this midterm season

In this Washington Post Live conversation from Oct. 12, Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan discusses what’s at stake this midterm election cycle, what his fellow Democrats need to do to succeed in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Ohio, and his message to his Republican colleagues who’ve been silent in the face of attacks on our democracy.

Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Loading...
Add to a podcast app
Sen. Gary Peters on what’s at stake this midterm season

In this Washington Post Live conversation from Oct. 12, Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan discusses what’s at stake this midterm election cycle, what his fellow Democrats need to do to succeed in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Ohio, and his message to his Republican colleagues who’ve been silent in the face of attacks on our democracy.

Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Loading...
Previous Episode

In this Washington Post Live conversation from Oct. 5, famed author and poet Nikki Giovanni discusses her new children’s book, “A Library,” explores the freedom books give our lives and explains why she’s against banning any book.

Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Stories of mixed race Americans grappling with questions about who they are, and what it means to be American today.
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.
End of carousel