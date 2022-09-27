In this Washington Post Live conversation from Sept. 26, author Steve Phillips discusses his new book, “How We Win the Civil War,” the state of American democracy and why he says a “race-conscious” lens is key to understanding the upcoming midterm elections.
In this Washington Post Live conversation from Sept. 14, historian and best-selling author Ibram X. Kendi discusses his new children’s book, “Magnolia Flower,” what inspired him to adapt the writing of Zora Neale Hurston and why the latest push to ban books isn’t new.