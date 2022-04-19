Facebook
Telling the full history of a Founding Father’s plantation

James Madison was the fourth president of the United States, and his Montpelier estate was maintained by about 300 enslaved people over more than 140 years. In this conversation recorded on April 14 for Washington Post Live, James French, chair of the Montpelier Descendants Committee, joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss.

Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Previous Episode

In this conversation recorded on April 6 for Washington Post Live, Tony Award winning playwright and actor Harvey Fierstein discusses his memoir “I Was Better Last Night” and his advice to LGBT kids growing up in America today.

Tuesday, April 12, 2022
