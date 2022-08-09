Facebook
The Midwest mayor fighting gun violence and defending abortion

In this Washington Post Live conversation from Aug. 4, Quinton Lucas, the mayor of Kansas City, Mo., discusses his leadership role in the big Midwest city, his efforts to protect abortion in neighboring Kansas and how to reduce gun violence by keeping gun manufacturers accountable.

Tuesday, August 9, 2022
