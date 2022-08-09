In this Washington Post Live conversation from Aug. 4, Quinton Lucas, the mayor of Kansas City, Mo., discusses his leadership role in the big Midwest city, his efforts to protect abortion in neighboring Kansas and how to reduce gun violence by keeping gun manufacturers accountable.
In this Washington Post Live conversation from Aug. 4, Quinton Lucas, the mayor of Kansas City, Mo., discusses his leadership role in the big Midwest city, his efforts to protect abortion in neighboring Kansas and how to reduce gun violence by keeping gun manufacturers accountable.
In this Washington Post Live conversation from July 21, author Heather McGhee discusses her best-selling book, “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together,” and her new podcast series that continues her cross-country examination of the economic and social costs of racism.