Facebook
Twitter
MailSolid
The signficance of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

In this conversation recorded on March 30 for Washington Post Live, New York University Professor of Law Melissa Murray discusses the significance of the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, as well as the news swirling around Ginni Thomas and her quest to overturn the 2020 election.

Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Loading...
Add to a podcast app
The signficance of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

In this conversation recorded on March 30 for Washington Post Live, New York University Professor of Law Melissa Murray discusses the significance of the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, as well as the news swirling around Ginni Thomas and her quest to overturn the 2020 election.

Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Loading...
Previous Episode

In this conversation recorded on March 23 for Washington Post Live, director Mariama Diallo and actor Zoe Renee discuss the psychological horror thriller “Master.”

Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Stories of mixed race Americans grappling with questions about who they are, and what it means to be American today.
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.
End of carousel