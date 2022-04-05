In this conversation recorded on March 30 for Washington Post Live, New York University Professor of Law Melissa Murray discusses the significance of the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, as well as the news swirling around Ginni Thomas and her quest to overturn the 2020 election.
In this conversation recorded on March 30 for Washington Post Live, New York University Professor of Law Melissa Murray discusses the significance of the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, as well as the news swirling around Ginni Thomas and her quest to overturn the 2020 election.
In this conversation recorded on March 23 for Washington Post Live, director Mariama Diallo and actor Zoe Renee discuss the psychological horror thriller “Master.”