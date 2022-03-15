In this conversation recorded on March 10 for Washington Post Live, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discusses the effects of sanctions on Russia's economy, record-high inflation and gas prices affecting American consumers.
In this conversation recorded on March 10 for Washington Post Live, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discusses the effects of sanctions on Russia's economy, record-high inflation and gas prices affecting American consumers.
First elected to Congress in 2016, Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) speaks to Jonathan Capehart about U.S. involvement in the defense of Ukraine, the investigation into Jan. 6 and what's next in her career. This conversation was recorded on March 2 for Washington Post Live.