In this conversation recorded for Washington Post Live on Feb. 9, Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta examines the state of police accountability nationwide as well as how department culture can override policy and blunt the effectiveness of changes intended to improve community relations.
In this conversation recorded for Washington Post Live on Feb. 8, former Newsweek editor Mark Whitaker discusses his new book, “Saying It Loud: 1966 – The Year Black Power Challenged the Civil Rights Movement,” how the year transformed the way in which Black Americans viewed their lives and lessons for activists organizing today.