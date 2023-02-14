Vanita Gupta on police reform, accountability and culture

In this conversation recorded for Washington Post Live on Feb. 9, Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta examines the state of police accountability nationwide as well as how department culture can override policy and blunt the effectiveness of changes intended to improve community relations.

Tuesday, February 14, 2023
