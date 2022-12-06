In this conversation first recorded for Washington Post Live on Nov. 30, Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore discusses his victory over Republican Dan Cox, his plan for his first 100 days, the state of national politics and whether the Washington Commanders should keep playing football in Maryland.
In this Washington Post Live conversation from Oct. 18, former D.C. police officer Michael Fanone discusses his new book, “Hold the Line: The Insurrection and One Cop’s Battle for America’s Soul,” recounts his firsthand experience defending the U.S. Capitol and explains why it’s so important to hold insurrectionists accountable for the violence of Jan. 6, 2021.