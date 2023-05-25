White House domestic policy adviser Susan Rice’s exit interview

In this Washington Post Live conversation first recorded on May 23, Susan Rice, the only person to serve as both national security adviser and domestic policy adviser in the White House, talks about her decision to leave her role, how her work in national security helped her in domestic policy as well as her greatest accomplishments and regrets.

Thursday, May 25, 2023
