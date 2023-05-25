In this Washington Post Live conversation first recorded on May 23, Susan Rice, the only person to serve as both national security adviser and domestic policy adviser in the White House, talks about her decision to leave her role, how her work in national security helped her in domestic policy as well as her greatest accomplishments and regrets.
In this Washington Post Live conversation from May 10, Oscar Munoz, the executive chairman of United Airlines, talks about his new memoir, “Turnaround Time,” in which he reveals that he was undocumented when he first came to the United States and recounts his journey to the c-suite of one of the country’s top four airlines.