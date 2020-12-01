Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Say, "Okay Google. Play The Daily 202"
Apple Homepod
To listen, say, “Hey Siri, what’s the latest news from The Washington Post?”
A Michigan couple let their guard down, and covid-19 killed them both at 4:23 p.m.
Plus Scott Atlas resigns as President Trump’s top coronavirus adviser, the FDA moves at record speed to review the vaccine candidates.