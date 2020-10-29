Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Say, "Okay Google. Play The Daily 202"
Apple Homepod
To listen, say, “Hey Siri, what’s the latest news from The Washington Post?”
America’s hospitals are under attack by Russian-speaking hackers
Plus, Hurricane Zeta roars inland after slamming New Orleans, and President Trump formalizes one of the most sweeping public lands rollbacks in American history.