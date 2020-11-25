Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Say, "Okay Google. Play The Daily 202"
Apple Homepod
To listen, say, “Hey Siri, what’s the latest news from The Washington Post?”
As the lame-duck president pardons a turkey, Michael Flynn could be next
Plus, President-elect Joe Biden looks to name a slate of independent nominees for the Justice Department, and The first 6.4 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine could go out in mid-December.