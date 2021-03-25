Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Say, "Okay Google. Play The Daily 202"
Apple Homepod
To listen, say, “Hey Siri, what’s the latest news from The Washington Post?”
At White House, Megan Rapinoe says she’s been ‘disrespected and dismissed because I am a woman’
Plus, the White House considers extending a federal ban on evictions, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s family were given special access to COVID testing.