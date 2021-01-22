Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Say, "Okay Google. Play The Daily 202"
Apple Homepod
To listen, say, “Hey Siri, what’s the latest news from The Washington Post?”
Biden administration to seek five-year extension on nuclear arms treaty in first foray with Russia
Plus, Biden signs order requiring masks on planes, buses, trains and at airports, and top Senate Republicans push to delay Trump impeachment trial.