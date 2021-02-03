Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Say, "Okay Google. Play The Daily 202"
Apple Homepod
To listen, say, “Hey Siri, what’s the latest news from The Washington Post?”
Biden announces efforts to reunite migrant families separated by Trump administration
Plus, Rep. Liz Cheney faces a backlash for voting to impeach Trump in her home state, and as Gamestop stock crumbles, amateur traders reckon with heavy losses.