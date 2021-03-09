Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Say, "Okay Google. Play The Daily 202"
Apple Homepod
To listen, say, “Hey Siri, what’s the latest news from The Washington Post?”
Biden directs fresh review of Title IX rule on campus sexual assault
Plus, the RNC moves portion of its spring donor retreat to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club, and Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah stunned, but is it likely to change the monarchy?