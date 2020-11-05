Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Say, "Okay Google. Play The Daily 202"
Apple Homepod
To listen, say, “Hey Siri, what’s the latest news from The Washington Post?”
Biden is on a path toward victory after wins in Michigan and Wisconsin
Plus, Joe Biden's performance with Latinos shows how the Democratic establishment has taken them for granted, and Democrats fail to flip any state legislative chambers ahead of redistricting.