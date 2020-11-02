Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Say, "Okay Google. Play The Daily 202"
Apple Homepod
To listen, say, “Hey Siri, what’s the latest news from The Washington Post?”
Biden plans to pick a very diverse Cabinet if he wins
Plus, Joe Biden focuses on Pennsylvania while President Trump hit 5 states on Sunday, and Trump supporters grow more aggressive with presidential encouragement.