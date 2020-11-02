Biden plans to pick a very diverse Cabinet if he wins

Plus, Joe Biden focuses on Pennsylvania while President Trump hit 5 states on Sunday, and Trump supporters grow more aggressive with presidential encouragement.
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Say, "Okay Google. Play The Daily 202"
Apple Homepod
To listen, say, “Hey Siri, what’s the latest news from The Washington Post?”

Biden plans to pick a very diverse Cabinet if he wins

Plus, Joe Biden focuses on Pennsylvania while President Trump hit 5 states on Sunday, and Trump supporters grow more aggressive with presidential encouragement.
Previous Episode
Coronavirus cases surge in every battleground. It did not have to be this way.
Plus, both President Trump and Biden are seeking to shore up support from Latino voters, and Trump takes gray wolves off the Endangered Species list, putting them in danger of going extinct.
Friday, October 30, 2020
More podcasts
See all
Post Reports Series Cover Image
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Washington Post’s politics podcast, exploring this extraordinary moment in American history.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.