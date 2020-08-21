Biden promises to end 'the darkness'
Plus, President Trump blocks the FDA from regulating coronavirus lab tests, and Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon is charged with wire fraud and money laundering.
About The Daily 202's Big Idea
Start your day with the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else. Every weekday morning, political correspondent James Hohmann brings you an insider’s view of the biggest stories of the moment.
