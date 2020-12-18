Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Biden putting a Native American in charge of Interior is a milestone moment in U.S. history
Plus, states report confusion as the federal government reduces their vaccine shipments, and investigators discover evidence of previously unknown Russian tactics used to penetrate US networks.