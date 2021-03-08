Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Say, "Okay Google. Play The Daily 202"
Apple Homepod
To listen, say, “Hey Siri, what’s the latest news from The Washington Post?”
Biden stimulus showers money on Americans
Plus, Biden signs executive order promoting voting rights on 56th anniversary of ‘Bloody Sunday,' and New York state Senate majority leader says Gov. Andrew Cuomo must resign.