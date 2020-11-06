Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Biden takes lead in Georgia and Trump’s margin narrows in Pennsylvania
Plus, an angry dispute erupts among House Democrats, and Democrats could still win Senate control with two Georgia runoffs.