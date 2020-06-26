Blunders by Arizona’s governor turned his state into the new Ground Zero for covid-19

Plus, President Trump races to open more than two-thirds of the largest swath of U.S. public land to drilling, and And protesters in D.C. are now demanding the removal of a statue of Abraham Lincoln.

About The Daily 202's Big Idea Start your day with the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else. Every weekday morning, political correspondent James Hohmann brings you an insider’s view of the biggest stories of the moment. All The Daily 202's Big Idea episodes All podcasts