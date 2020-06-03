CIA veterans worry that militarized response to protests erodes U.S. moral authority
Plus, Tony Fauci says he’s “cautiously optimistic” about a coronavirus vaccine in the pipeline, and protesters defy curfews again, but tensions appear to ease in several cities.
About The Daily 202's Big Idea
Start your day with the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else. Every weekday morning, political correspondent James Hohmann brings you an insider’s view of the biggest stories of the moment.
About The Daily 202's Big Idea
Start your day with the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else. Every weekday morning, political correspondent James Hohmann brings you an insider’s view of the biggest stories of the moment.